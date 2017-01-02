Pharrell, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae Denounce Gospel Singer Kim Burrell’s Homophobic Remarks

Gospel singer Kim Burrell, who came under fire over the weekend for a sermon that surfaced on YouTube in which she calls gay people “perverted” and suggests people will die because of homosexuality in 2017, was roundly condemned by the stars of the new movie Hidden Figures.

Hidden Figures tells the story of three African-American women who were crucial figures behind-the-scenes at NASA during the space race in the late ’60s. It stars Taraji P Henson, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer.

Burrell appears on the film’s soundtrack, collaborating on a track with Pharrell Williams called “I See a Victory”.

Pharrell released a statement about Burrell’s remarks, saying, “I condemn hate speech of any kind. There is no room in this world for any kind of prejudice. my greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond.”

Octavia Spencer regrammed Williams statement and added: “I agree. We are all God’s children equal in his eyes. Hatred isn’t the answer. Intolerance isn’t the answer.”

Wrote Janelle Monae:

“I shouldn’t even have to post this as you guys should already know where I stand but If you do not pls know I unequivocally repudiate ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ community. Actually I’m tired of that label. We all belong to the same community, a shared community called humanity. And today and tomorrow and the next day I will continue to stand with other like minded people who condemn any and all statements and actions that would seek to deny the basic humanity of our fellow brothers and sisters. We cannot sit Idly by nor will we speak silently when we are confronted with such violence against members of our community. I am personally beyond exhausted by the ignorance and bigotry living in some people. At times I want to punch and I want to slap a lot of people when I read and hear the shit that comes out their mouthes !!! I will rejoice when folks stop thinking they ARE GOD, Jesus’ assistant, picking and choosing what “sins” are acceptable in the Bible, and using the Bible as a whip! WE can’t afford anymore tearing down of our shared humanity. My advice: If your religion is causing you to spew out words of hate, judge, or look down on others because of who one loves then you need to change it. And fast. If the religion don’t make you are more loving or better person, ditch it. But what do I know. My hope is that we ALL go into this new year considering for one moment that we don’t have all the answers. My hope is that we become more understanding, less judgmental, more tolerate, and more patient with one another. Including me. HAPPY NEW YEAR. 🙏🏿❤”

Henson has not yet made a statement about Burrell’s remarks.