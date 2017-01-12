CIA Director Nominee Mike Pompeo Vows to Treat LGBT Equally Despite Anti-Gay Votes and Views: WATCH

At a confirmation hearing today, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) asked Trump’s CIA Director nominee Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-KS) to commit to treating LGBT people equally within the CIA despite his public record of opposing gay rights.

Pompeo told Harris that “every employee will be treated in a way that is appropriate and equal.”

Our transcript:

HARRIS: Your voting record and stated position on gay marriage and the importance of having a ‘traditional family structure’ for raising children is pretty clear. I disagree with your position, but, of course, you are entitled to your opinion. I don’t want to that, however, to impact your opinion on that matter—the recruitment or retention of patriotic LGBT women and men in the CIA, some of whom, of course, have taken great risks to their lives for our country. Can you commit to me that your personal views on this issue will remain your personal views and will not impact internal policies that you put in place at the CIA?

POMPEO: Senator Harris, you have my full commitment to that. I would only add that in my life as a private businessman, this same set of issues was out there. I had my views at that time as well, and I treated each and every member of the workforce that I was responsible for at those times with the dignity and respect and demanded of them the same things I demanded of every other person that was working as part of my team.

HARRIS: And do I have your assurance that this equal treatment will include policies related to child care services, family benefits, and accompanied post for dependents?

POMPEO: Uh, without knowing the full set of policies and benefits at the Central Intelligence Agency, I haven’t had a chance to find that out just yet, you have my assurance that every employee will be treated in a way that is appropriate and equal.

HARRIS: And that you will not put in place any policies that would discriminate against any members because of their sexual orientation?

POMPEO: Ma’am, I can’t imagine putting in place any policy that was discriminatory with respect to any employee.

HARRIS: Thank you.

