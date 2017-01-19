Samantha Bee Gives Kellyanne Conway the Deliciously Devastating Tribute She Deserves: WATCH

Here are the Best Clips from the ‘Queer Dance Party’ at Mike Pence’s House Attended by Hundreds: WATCH

Samantha Bee went to town on “Donald Trump’s omnipresent spokescobra” Kellyanne Conway last night, putting her in the “Feminism Herstory Hall of Fame” with other like-minded ‘feminist’ nincompoops such as Sarah Palin, Ann Coulter, Phyllis Schlafly, and Anita Bryant.

Bee also went to town on conservative news anchors questioning why Conway didn’t get the same treatment as left-wing feminists, like being put on the cover of Vogue.

Cries Bee:

“It’s so unfair! A woman pulls off the historic feat of electing a sexual predator who thinks women should be punished for having abortions, and feminists don’t celebrate her with a Vogue cover! Although…she did get the cover of Pussy-Grabber Enabler Monthly so that’s something.”

Bee then went on to look at Conway’s homophobic and sexist career, and also her career-minded hypocrisy, like back during the campaign when all she did was attack Trump.

Bee also celebrates Kellyanne’s superpower: deflection.

“We haven’t seen a blonde do this much spinning and lying since Tonya Harding!”

Finally, Bee wonders why Kellyanne isn’t the president rather than Trump:

“Why the hell is he president instead of her? Kellyanne is the soulless Macchiavellian despot America deserves…lean in bitch! You’re the one with superpowers! You changed history and also possibly ended it. So Kellyanne, welcome to the Hall of Fame. If you want to pick up your award it will be behind the studio in the alley where women will be getting their abortions a year from now!”

