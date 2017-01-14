Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Icon John Lewis for Questioning His Legitimacy as President-Elect: WATCH

Donald Trump attacked civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Saturday morning following an NBC News interview in which Lewis said he wouldn’t be attending the inauguration because he doesn’t consider Trump a legitimate president and believes his election was a “conspiracy” on the part of the Russians.

Said Lewis:

“I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president. I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. I don’t plan to attend the inauguration. It would be the first one that I’ll miss since I’ve been in Congress.

“You cannot be at home with something that you feel is wrong. I think there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians and others that helped him get elected. That’s not right. That’s not fair. That’s not the open democratic process.”

Trump, predictably, came for Lewis on Twitter:

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Lawmakers quickly came to the defense of Lewis:

Ahead of #MLKday2017, let us remember that many have tried to silence @repjohnlewis over the years. All have failed. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 14, 2017

John Lewis is an icon of the Civil Rights Movement who is fearless in the pursuit of justice and equality. He deserves better than this. https://t.co/WX1QDCKfzP — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 14, 2017

John Lewis and his "talk" have changed the world.https://t.co/qeUloAkeTx https://t.co/aH2vDLjKk9 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) January 14, 2017

.@repjohnlewis knows true sacrifice. @realDonaldTrump has no clue. When cluelessness collides with power oppression results. Resistance! https://t.co/Eu1vWbetsl — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 14, 2017

.@repjohnlewis is a hero and I'm lucky to call him a colleague. You sir are not half the man he is. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/f7VwPYQNiz — Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) January 14, 2017

.@repjohnlewis is a hero who has given his life to equal rights. He's been locked up, beaten up, spit on and still never lost his fight — Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) January 14, 2017

Trump's tweets are repulsive — Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) January 14, 2017

Is this really happening? The incoming President is attacking an American civil rights icon during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend? — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 14, 2017