BREAKING: Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Icon John Lewis for Questioning His Legitimacy as President-Elect: WATCH

by Andy Towle
January 14, 2017 | 12:03pm

John Lewis

Donald Trump attacked civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Saturday morning following an NBC News interview in which Lewis said he wouldn’t be attending the inauguration because he doesn’t consider Trump a legitimate president and believes his election was a “conspiracy” on the part of the Russians.

Said Lewis:

“I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president. I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. I don’t plan to attend the inauguration. It would be the first one that I’ll miss since I’ve been in Congress.

“You cannot be at home with something that you feel is wrong. I think there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians and others that helped him get elected. That’s not right. That’s not fair. That’s not the open democratic process.”

Watch:

Trump, predictably, came for Lewis on Twitter:

Lawmakers quickly came to the defense of Lewis:

