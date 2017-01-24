Sean Spicer Asked What Trump’s Voter Fraud Lies Mean for Democracy: WATCH

Federal Hate Crime Charges Filed Against Idaho Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Murder of Gay Man

Donald Trump, who lied to congressional leaders that 3-5 million illegal ballots cost him the popular vote in November’s election, is apparently sticking to that false claim, as his Press Secretary Sean Spicer, despite it being widely discredited.

Spicer was grilled about the assertion in today’s press briefing by CNN’s Jeff Zeleny.

“I wonder if you believe that,” Zeleny asked Spicer. “Do you believe there was widespread voter fraud?”

“Listen, my job is not, look.”

“How can he be comfortable with his win, if he believes it was three million votes. Maybe he didn’t win,” asked Zeleny.

“He’s very comfortable with his win,” Spicer replied. “It’s an electoral based system. He got 306 electoral votes. 33 of 50 states voted for him. I’ve asked and answered this question twice. He believes based on the information that has been provided.”

As Spicer moved on, Zeleny kept at him. “What does that mean for democracy, though, Sean. What does that mean for democracy?

“It means I’ve answered your question,” snapped Spicer.

Responded Zeleny: “Have you?”

