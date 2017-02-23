Meet the Gay Couple in ‘Alien: Covenant’ in a New 5-Minute Prologue: WATCH

Voters Trust the Media and Courts Over Trump by a Wide Margin: POLL

The next Ridley Scott Alien film, Alien: Covenant, premieres on May 19, and the 20th Century Fox debuted a five-minute prologue to the film last night introducing the crew which includes James Franco, Billy Crudup, and Michael Fassbender.

Also on board the Covenant, a colonization ship on its way to a remote planet to form a new human settlement, is the franchise’s first gay couple (played by Nathaniel Dean and Demián Bichir), and they’re shown here playfully arm-wrestling and sharing a quick kiss while cavorting with the crew.

Enjoy: