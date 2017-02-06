Anti-Semitic Graffiti on NYC Subway Scrubbed by Riders in Viral Act of Kindness: WATCH

NYC subway riders came together over the weekend to erase some ugly Nazi graffiti from a subway car in a collaborative effort of kindness caught on camera.

The act went viral, and the photographer spoke to CNN about what he witnessed.

The NYT adds:

Detective Ahmed Nasser of the New York Police Department said that while the episode had not been reported on Saturday, other reports of anti-Semitic graffiti had been logged recently: A recycling container downtown was reportedly defaced with the words “Jews are a virus” in black ink in January, and swastikas were found etched on a northbound F train this month.

A separate episode, in which a passenger on a B train saw that a swastika on an American flag had been transformed into a message of love, drew a comment from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday.