Gay Writer Chadwick Moore, Who Turned Conservative Over Milo Backlash, Whines to Tucker Carlson: WATCH

Chadwick Moore, the gay author of OUT’s much-maligned Milo Yiannopoulos profile who “came out” as a conservative in a New York Post article over the weekend saying that liberal backlash against his article turned him pro-Trump, found a friend on FOX News in Tucker Carlson.

Moore lamented the “uncontrollable paranoia” of the gay left.

“Journalists are terrified of these people,” he claimed.

Moore also said that gay people have lost the ability to think critically or be interested in those who are different than they are:

“It’s death for gay people….I’ve also said that gay people are natural libertarians because we’ve existed so many times or for so long throughout history outside of acceptable society that the one thing we’ve always wanted was to be left alone by the government and by our neighbors essentially. And now the left has become completely puritanical and it’s completely off-putting.”

Watch: