Paul Ryan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Net Neutrality, Erasure, Patrick Stewart Circumcision: HOT LINKS

CHICAGO. Gay couple among hosts of major fundraiser for Paul Ryan: “Tickets for the event, at the Chicago Club, are going for as much as $50,000 each, with proceeds to be split among Ryan, Ryan’s Prosperity Action PAC and the National Republican Congressional Committee….So far, the event is drawing a who’s who of GOP names, given that Ryan is considered both somewhat independent of Trump and a loyal Republican. Included: All seven of the state’s GOP congressmen; long-time big-buck fundraisers Ron Gidwitz, Muneer Sateer and Pat Ryan; Citadel’s Ken Griffin; and racing’s Craig Duchossois. There’s also a gay couple, Jay Franke and David Herro, listed as a pair, so who says things ain’t changing in the Grand Old Party.”

PICTURE PERFECT. Seal hugs plushie toy version of itself.

FRESH NEW HELL. Renewed assault on Net Neutrality to begin?

SAN FRANCISCO. City Hall lights up in colors of transgender flag.

SF City Hall, bathed in the colors of the Transgender flag, telling #notmypresident to shove it. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/9SR1ibslgy — Jess G Perry (@jessgperry) February 26, 2017

TAX RETURNS. House Dem forces GOP to vote: “A House Democratic lawmaker attempted Monday to force a House floor vote on a resolution to request President Trump’s tax returns, but the effort failed on a party line vote, 229-185, with two Republicans voting “present.” The move was the latest in a series of Democratic efforts to push Congress to request Trump’s tax returns, and Democrats demanded a roll call vote to force Republicans to go on the record. The two Republicans who voted present were Reps. Walter Jones (N.C.) and Mark Sanford (S.C.). Sanford is one of the Republican lawmakers who has in the past called for Trump to release his returns.”

HAYAT KOPRUSU. Cristiano Ronaldo and Angelina Jolie to star in a TV series together?

OSCAR FLUB. James Corden spoofs the Oscar fiasco.

OSCARS. State Department tweets, then deletes, congratulations to Iranian director who criticized Trump: “A congratulatory tweet was posted,” a State Department spokeswoman said. “We later removed the post to avoid any misperception that the USG (U.S. government) endorsed the comments made in the acceptance speech.”

TENNESSEE. The war on same-sex families.

STEP FORWARD. Slovenia welcomes same-sex marriage: “Slovenia permitted same-sex marriages for the first time from Friday under a law giving gay couples largely the same rights as heterosexuals though barring them from jointly adopting children. The head of the unit in charge of weddings in Slovenia’s second largest city Maribor, Ksenija Klampfer, told Reuters the first lesbian wedding would take place there on Saturday.’

GEORGE MICHAEL. Highgate home secretly used as set for gay porn.

NEW EDITION. Couple says they were kicked out of New Edition concert because they’re gay: “Jasmine Corello and Shawnee Centeno filed the lawsuit Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Their allegations include assault, battery, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and false arrest.”

WORLD BE GONE. Erasure announces 17th studio album: “Due for arrival on May 19th via Mute, the forthcoming album spans 10 tracks and features production from the group’s own Andy Bell and Vince Clarke. It’s said to be a reflective and hopeful record focused on the present-day, “giving the world and recent political upheavals a thoughtful examination,” according to a press release.”

OUR BODIES, OURSELVES. Patrick Stewart did not know he was uncircumcised.

HANDLE. Boston Dynamics’ latest terrifying robot.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Prabh Jyot Singh.