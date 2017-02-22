Harrison Ford, Democracy Dies in Darkness, Ricky Martin, Apple, Bill Maher, Tom Cruise: HOT LINKS

DEMOCRACY DIES IN DARKNESS. The Washington Post has a new slogan: “This is actually something we’ve said internally for a long time in speaking about our mission,” Coratti said. “We thought it would be a good, concise value statement that conveys who we are to the many millions of readers who have come to us for the first time over the last year. We started with our newest readers on Snapchat, and plan to roll it out on our other platforms in the coming weeks.”

LEAH REMINI. Tom Cruise could singlehandedly end Scientology.

YOU’RE WELCOME. Bill Maher takes credit for downfall of Milo Yiannopoulos: “Well, let’s recap. About a week ago, I went on Van Jones’s show, and somebody asked me about the booking. I hadn’t really gotten into the details of Milo yet. He was just getting on my radar. I said, specifically, sunlight is the best disinfectant. Then we had Milo on, despite the fact that many people said, “Oh, how dare you give a platform to this man.” What I think people saw was an emotionally needy Ann Coulter wannabe, trying to make a buck off of the left’s propensity for outrage. And by the end of the weekend, by dinnertime Monday, he’s dropped as a speaker at CPAC. Then he’s dropped by Breitbart, and his book deal falls through. As I say, sunlight is the best disinfectant. You’re welcome.”

NEVADA. Lawmakers urged to repeal unenforceable ban on same-sex marriage.

NASA. Discovery of seven potentially habitable exoplanets or planets outside our solar system that could have liquid water on their surfaces. “It is unclear whether any of the newly discovered planets can harbor life. However, scientists pointed out that the new planetary system orbits TRAPPIST-1, a dwarf star that is much younger than our sun and that will continue to burn for another 10 trillion years — more than 700 times longer than the universe has existed so far.”

A KINDLY REMINDER. Passenger has a new song with a strong message for Donald Trump.

APPLE. $5 billion “spaceship” campus to open in April – and you’ll be able to visit. “The Silicon Valley tech giant said it would take over six months to move more than 12,000 workers to the new campus, which is set on a 175-acre site.”

AARON LAWLOR. Lake County, IL Board Chairman comes out at tolerance event: “Who in your life would that impact? … Maybe a neighbor, maybe a family member, maybe it’s a co-worker that you know; a classmate here at CLC,” Lawlor said. “It could even be your County Board chairman.”

PAKISTAN. Three transgender women raped: “Three transgender women Strawberry,Mena and Sheerry gang raped in the jurisdiction of Omarzai Police Station by 12 people. The police said they have arrested the persons but they are no where in the police lockup. The police is behaving strangely and have made us sit in the police station for hours without a reason. Also police has refused to conduct DNA test This so shameful. The DPO Charssada said he has no info of incident.”

RICKY MARTIN. “Crazy foot fetish.”

HARRISON FORD. New video shows his close call at Orange County airport.

SLIDE. Yes, the Calvin Harris – Frank Ocean collaboration is real.

CALVIN HARRIS // FRANK OCEAN // MIGOS pic.twitter.com/UvsJzm9F6k — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) February 21, 2017

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Borris York.

🙃 📸: @larrybpnyc #bluephotonyc A post shared by Borris York (@borrisyork) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:17am PST

#blackboyjoy 🖤🖤🖤 📸: @larrybpnyc A post shared by Borris York (@borrisyork) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:37am PST

@codyrenard I'm baaack! Lmao A post shared by Borris York (@borrisyork) on Dec 10, 2016 at 5:01pm PST