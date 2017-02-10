Donald Trump Blasts 9th Circuit While Watching ‘Morning Joe’, Citing Article That Supports Ruling

Texas Bill Would Allow ‘Ex-Gay’ Therapists, Others Who Harm LGBT People to Keep Licenses

Donald Trump, again taking his cue from TV news (this time Morning Joe), ripped the 9th Circuit ruling on his Muslim travel ban, but because he doesn’t know what he’s doing, cited an article that is actually supportive of the court’s decision and says the executive order was issued with an “incompetent malevolence.”

Trump was immediately called out on social media on all counts. Twitter users noted that it took him less than 15 minutes to cite the passage read by Mika Brzezinski.

Trump tweeted:

LAWFARE: "Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute." A disgraceful decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2017

Immediately after it was discussed on Morning Joe:

Here we go — @Morning_Joe full screen at 8:03. Trump tweet at 8:15 pic.twitter.com/OApcgSIiZY — Ethan Klapper (@ethanklapper) February 10, 2017

But because Trump doesn’t ever bother to do any checking himself, or care about the truth or context, The Hill reports:

The blog post on Lawfare that Trump quoted, while critical of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit’s reasoning, said the court made the right decision in the end.

“The Ninth Circuit is correct to leave the [temporary restraining order] in place, in my view, for the simple reason that there is no cause to plunge the country into turmoil again while the courts address the merits of these matters over the next few weeks,” the post says.

It adds that the judicial system will eventually have to confront the clash between the president’s powers and the incompetent malevolence with which this order was promulgated.”

Others noticed too:

The LAWFARE article Trump tweeted a few minutes ago ends with this line. Are there any adult professionals working in the WH today? pic.twitter.com/oQeT20rhTR — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) February 10, 2017

"…to plunge the country into turmoil again while the courts address the merits of these matters over the next few weeks" -LAWFARE 2/ — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 10, 2017

And several things are becoming really clear:

Ha, the key to the morning tweets: You have to watch TV while reading along to ascertain what’s making him unhinged. https://t.co/OcwMHZqPqO — Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) February 10, 2017

Seeming more true. He doesn’t READ the NYT when story publishes at night. He listens to Joe or Mika read it next morning. Spin proves it. https://t.co/Gjf522va9p — Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) February 10, 2017

Trump also blasted the New York Times for a report on his discussions with President Xi Jinping of China:

The failing @nytimes does major FAKE NEWS China story saying "Mr.Xi has not spoken to Mr. Trump since Nov.14." We spoke at length yesterday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2017

But that was an incorrect assertion because Trump didn’t read it, or can’t: