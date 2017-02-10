Towleroad

BREAKING: Donald Trump Blasts 9th Circuit While Watching ‘Morning Joe’, Citing Article That Supports Ruling

by Andy Towle
February 10, 2017 | 9:13am

Donald Trump

Donald Trump, again taking his cue from TV news (this time Morning Joe), ripped the 9th Circuit ruling on his Muslim travel ban, but because he doesn’t know what he’s doing, cited an article that is actually supportive of the court’s decision and says the executive order was issued with an “incompetent malevolence.”

Trump was immediately called out on social media on all counts. Twitter users noted that it took him less than 15 minutes to cite the passage read by Mika Brzezinski.

Trump tweeted:

Immediately after it was discussed on Morning Joe:

But because Trump doesn’t ever bother to do any checking himself, or care about the truth or context, The Hill reports:

The blog post on Lawfare that Trump quoted, while critical of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit’s reasoning, said the court made the right decision in the end.

“The Ninth Circuit is correct to leave the [temporary restraining order] in place, in my view, for the simple reason that there is no cause to plunge the country into turmoil again while the courts address the merits of these matters over the next few weeks,” the post says.

It adds that the judicial system will eventually have to confront the clash between the president’s powers and the incompetent malevolence with which this order was promulgated.”

Others noticed too:

And several things are becoming really clear:

Trump also blasted the New York Times for a report on his discussions with President Xi Jinping of China:

But that was an incorrect assertion because Trump didn’t read it, or can’t:

