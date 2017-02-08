Donald Trump Asks for ‘Easy D’ and Twitter Lets Him Have It

Migos Thinks It’s ‘F**ked Up’ and ‘Wack’ That Hip-Hop Fans Support Out Gay Rapper iLoveMakonnen

A Donald Trump about ‘Easy D’ has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Said Trump about the 9th Circuit arguments on his Muslim travel ban: “Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!”

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

While many asked themselves what the hell he was talking about, the grownups knew:

Hey, Dum-Dum. Ask a grownup to show you what "EASY D" means at the urban dictionary websites. #ClownPresident https://t.co/K3azqf5jcc — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 8, 2017

You know what they say. Small hands, Easy D. pic.twitter.com/4tXWg611rR — Queen Lantifa (@CharlesPulliam) February 8, 2017

can't believe POTUS is tweeting about the gay agenda: life, liberty, & the pursuit of EASY D https://t.co/1yMXX4lkQ5 — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 8, 2017

Coincidentally, "Easy D" is the nickname now given to all children in Betsy DeVos' public school system. — Cynthia McCabe (@crkmccabe) February 8, 2017

Dude, if you want easy D, you can find it on Grindr. https://t.co/RiKdNVEOB7 — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 8, 2017

Just think: somewhere right now, two White House staffers are discussing how to tell the President of the United States what "Easy D" means — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 8, 2017