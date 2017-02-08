Donald Trump Asks for ‘Easy D’ and Twitter Lets Him Have It

A Donald Trump about ‘Easy D’ has sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Said Trump about the 9th Circuit arguments on his Muslim travel ban: “Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
While many asked themselves what the hell he was talking about, the grownups knew:
Hey, Dum-Dum. Ask a grownup to show you what "EASY D" means at the urban dictionary websites. #ClownPresident https://t.co/K3azqf5jcc
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 8, 2017
Sorry. But. I'm dying over here, y'all. #EasyD #Waiting pic.twitter.com/H2LSfd2QVR
— Anthony M. Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) February 8, 2017
EASY D pic.twitter.com/3Z1BzUeRoe
— (RESIST!) (@aspenchic) February 8, 2017
EASY D s pic.twitter.com/YwVdUfjIWT
— (RESIST!) (@aspenchic) February 8, 2017
You know what they say. Small hands, Easy D. pic.twitter.com/4tXWg611rR
— Queen Lantifa (@CharlesPulliam) February 8, 2017
can't believe POTUS is tweeting about the gay agenda: life, liberty, & the pursuit of EASY D https://t.co/1yMXX4lkQ5
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 8, 2017
Coincidentally, "Easy D" is the nickname now given to all children in Betsy DeVos' public school system.
— Cynthia McCabe (@crkmccabe) February 8, 2017
Dude, if you want easy D, you can find it on Grindr. https://t.co/RiKdNVEOB7
— Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 8, 2017
Just think: somewhere right now, two White House staffers are discussing how to tell the President of the United States what "Easy D" means
— David Mack (@davidmackau) February 8, 2017
when he says he's waiting for easy D pic.twitter.com/KCmW2YYu7m
— David Mack (@davidmackau) February 8, 2017