Trump SCOTUS Nominee Neil Gorsuch ‘Founded’ ‘Fascism Forever Club’ in Prep School

by Luis Damian Veron
February 2, 2017 | 6:21pm

Neil Gorsuch

From the “you can’t make this up” department, it appears that Neil Gorsuch claimed to have founded a “Fascism Forever Club “ while at Georgetown Prep, from which he graduated in 1985.

The man who has been nominated to replace the late Justice Scalia on the Supreme Court, apparently in more ways than one, included an organization by that name on his yearbook page, declaring himself its founder and president. That he would later be put forth by an administration many have warned has fascist tendencies is one of those coincidences that would almost be amusing if it were not so chilling.

Even if it is just an example of a young, entitled man’s strange sense of humor, the fact that he also included a notorious Kissinger quote—“The illegal we do immediately; the unconstitutional takes a little longer”—both there and in his Columbia University yearbook should also give pause. This is, after all, a man who may soon decide the definition of unconstitutional.

Gorsuch, a federal judge who sits on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, is by all accounts a solidly credentialed jurist. But that does not mean he should escape the same sort of scrutiny he wishes to apply to the Constitution.

