Kate McKinnon Plays Racist AG Jeff Sessions on SNL, as Melissa McCarthy Returns: WATCH

Continuing the brilliant decision to have women play the male members of the Trump administration, Kate McKinnon showed up to Sean Spicer’s (Melissa McCarthy) press briefing as racist homophobe Attorney General Jeff Beauregard Sessions.

Says McKinnon’s Sessions:

“I appreciate the fierce debates around my nomination. Elizabeth Warren came at me like a porcupine, but then my friend Mitch McConnell swooped in like an alligator bite her head off. Whole thing felt like a nature special….”

Sessions then adds, before being cut off: “We all know there are two kinds of crime, regular, and black….”

Watch: