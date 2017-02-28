Towleroad

They’ve Found Kellyanne Conway: She’s Now Ruining the Oval Office Upholstery

by Andy Towle
February 28, 2017 | 7:53am

Kellyanne Conway has been out of sight since she made the mistake of saying that Michael Flynn had the “full confidence” of the president a day before he was jettisoned from the Trump administration.

But they’ve found her. She’s soiling the Oval Office upholstery.

Trump was meeting with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about it.

