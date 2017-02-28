They’ve Found Kellyanne Conway: She’s Now Ruining the Oval Office Upholstery

Jimmy Kimmel Tells His Side of the Oscar Flub Story: WATCH

Kellyanne Conway has been out of sight since she made the mistake of saying that Michael Flynn had the “full confidence” of the president a day before he was jettisoned from the Trump administration.

But they’ve found her. She’s soiling the Oval Office upholstery.

Trump was meeting with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about it.

Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of black universities, colleges in Oval Office pic.twitter.com/MgVhCoJFuC — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 28, 2017

Why is Kellyanne photobombing the black caucus, spreading her knees with her janky feet on the couch? The incredulous dude is all of us. pic.twitter.com/Yo9lhaShBp — Laura (@SheWhoVotes) February 28, 2017

Zoom in on the couch pic.twitter.com/aiLh25TbIU — #1 samir (@samir) February 28, 2017

kellyanne on that couch looking like every drunk girl at the after party texting to find the next after party pic.twitter.com/8SFjXSTydg — isaiah (@isaiahcs) February 28, 2017

Breaking news: Kellyanne Conway uses "alternative etiquette" by putting her feet on the couch of the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/erb0KwyoBr — Chris Arthur (@arthurct20) February 28, 2017

If it's my profile you're looking at, @KellyannePolls, please swipe left. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/rHhc6jv4xN — Jeff Hecht (@JeffHechtAZ) February 28, 2017