Accounting Firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Apologizes for Massive ‘Best Picture’ Oscar Flub: WATCH

Barry Jenkins and the Stunned ‘Moonlight’ Producers Spoke to Press Moments After Their Oscar Win: WATCH

Moonlight took home the Oscar for Best Picture last night after the most massive mistake in Oscar history in which La La Land was initially handed the award after a wrong envelope was given to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm behind the Oscar ballots, issued an apology late last night:

“We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.

“We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”