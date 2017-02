‘The New York Times’ to Air First-Ever Ad During the Oscars, and Here It Is: WATCH

On the day Milo Yiannopoulos resigned from Breitbart News he gave a press conference. During that press conference the white supremacist troll boasted about how he’s not a stereotypical gay person:

“I get emails from mothers sometimes and they say ‘my son is gay and I was terrified that he was going to turn into Ross Mathews.'”

Mathews offered a perfect response in a video posted to Facebook.