Watch LIVE: Donald Trump Addresses Joint Session of Congress

Donald Trump is scheduled to give his first address to a joint session of Congress tonight at 9 pm.

ABC News reports:

Few details about the speech have been released. Trump is set to deliver it from the House chamber at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

A list of talking points about the speech was provided to ABC News by someone who received it from the White House, giving some insight into the topics he may touch on tonight.

Tax and regulatory reform, improvements to the workplace for working parents, “the disaster of Obamacare,” education access, “a great rebuilding of the American military” and commitments to veterans are listed as topics that Trump is expected to discuss, noting that they are areas where the president wants to work with Congress.

A senior administration official says that Trump will open the speech with a call for unity before touting a push to complete the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines as early accomplishments.

According to the official, Trump will cite an infrastructure bill, space exploration, education and curbing illegal immigration as legislative priorities, and talk about protecting the country from “radical Islamic terrorism” and ISIS.