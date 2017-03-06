Ben Carson: Slaves Were ‘Immigrants’ Coming to ‘a Land of Dreams and Opportunity’ – WATCH

Ben Carson referred to slaves as “immigrants” in his first speech as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development today, addressing a room full of federal workers.

Said Carson:

“That’s what America is about. A land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they, too, had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

Watch:

Reaction went pretty much like this: