Former Director of National Intel. James Clapper: There was No FISA Warrant to Wiretap Trump – WATCH

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper appeared on Meet the Press this morning and was asked about Donald Trump’s allegations that Trump Tower was wiretapped.

Said Clapper:

“I will say that for the part of the national security apparatus that I oversaw as DNI, there was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time, as a candidate, or against his campaign. I can’t speak for other Title 3 authorized entities in the government or a state or local entity…”

Clapper said that he would “absolutely” know if a FISA court order existed with regard to Trump.

Asked if he could confirm or deny that a FISA court order exists to wiretap Trump Tower, Clapper replied: “I can deny it….Not to my knowledge.”

Watch: