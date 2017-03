The xx’s ‘Say Something Loving’ Celebrates Gay and Straight Love and Friendship in London: WATCH

Five-year-old Edith Fuller won the Green Country Regional Spelling Bee in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend, making her the youngest-ever qualifier for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Fuller won with by spelling the Sanskrit-originated word jnana.

Other words Fuller aced? Panglossian, Picaresque, Pernicious, Zephyr, Perestroika, Baedeker, and Sarsaparilla.

Watch Fuller qualify, and a news report on her win: