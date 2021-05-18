‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ was the big winner at the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

The biggest shows in unscripted reality television were celebrated at night two of the MTV Awards in Hollywood on Monday (17.05.21).

And the drag reality show dominated the night, taking home three prizes for Best Reality Cast, Best Competition Series and Best Host (RuPaul).

During his acceptance speech, RuPaul used his time on stage at the Palladium to pay tribute to his idol Cher and pleaded with her to join the show.

He said: “I want to thank MTV … for making our little show so much fun to do.

“But I gotta say in all these years of hosting a television show, I learned how to do this from a woman who is phenomenal.

“That woman is Cher, man. So Cher, why don’t you shnapoutofit and come do our show?”

RuPaul’s plea to the ‘Believe’ hitmaker comes after she previously vowed: “I’m going to have to go on it at some point.”

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ was also nominated for Best International Reality Series, but lost out to ‘Love Island’.

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ was crowned Best Docu-Reality Show and was named the first-ever recipient of the all-new lifetime achievement honour, Reality Royalty.

One of the biggest and brutalist reality TV showdowns of all time won Best Fight, with Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian’s physical altercation on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ nabbing the title.

Elsewhere, Addison Rae was named Breakthrough Social Star and ‘Catfish: The TV Show’ beat off stiff competition from ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’, ‘Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer’, ‘Unsolved Mysteries’, and ‘Evil Lives Here’ to win the Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series trophy.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the star-studded ceremony, which followed Sunday night’s (16.05.21) standard ceremony.

The winners from the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted were as follows:

Best Docu-Reality Show:

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’

Best Dating Show:

‘The Bachelorette’

Best Reality Cast:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Best Competition Series:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Best Lifestyle Show:

‘Nailed It!’

Best New Unscripted Series:

‘Selena + Chef’

Best Talk/Topical Show:

‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’

Best Comedy/Game Show:

‘Impractical Jokers’

Best Host: RuPaul

Breakthrough Social Star:

Addison Rae

Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series:

‘Catfish: The TV Show’

Best Fight:

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Best International Reality Series:

‘Love Island’