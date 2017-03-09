Joseph Nicolosi, ‘Ex-Gay’ Therapy Practitioner and Founder of NARTH, Dead at 70

The ‘70s Gay Bar of Your Dreams Is Alive in ‘The View UpStairs’ Off-Broadway: REVIEW

Joseph Nicolosi, co-founder of the “ex-gay” therapy group NARTH (National Association for Research & Therapy of Homosexuality) is dead at 70.

Nicolosi died from complications from the flu, The Daily Beast reports:

Nicolosi, 70, was a practitioner of conversion or reparative therapy, treatments intended to change a person’s sexual orientation that have been widely denounced by major medical associations—including the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and the American Psychological Association—and banned by legislation in five states: Vermont, Oregon, New Jersey, Illinois, and California.

Its unclear how many people Nicolosi harmed over the course of his life.

Stephen Fry met Nicolosi for a BBC program in 2013: