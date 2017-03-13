Kellyanne Conway Suggests Trump Might Have Been Spied on Through His Microwave Oven: WATCH

Gossip Girls and The Men Who Love To See Them Hate Each Other On ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ [RECAP]

Kellyanne Conway suggested in an interview over the weekend that a variety of methods could be used to spy on Donald Trump, including TVs and microwave ovens.

Conway’s remarks came as Trump comes under pressure to show evidence of claims he made over a week ago that he was wiretapped, claims that he has refused to speak about since he made them.

The Bergen County Record reports:

In a wide-ranging interview Sunday at her home in Alpine, where she lives with her husband — who was a possible nominee for U.S. solicitor general — and their four children, Conway, who managed Trump’s presidential campaign before taking the job as one of the president’s closest advisers, suggested that the alleged monitoring of activities at Trump’s campaign headquarters at Trump Tower in Manhattan may have involved far more than wiretapping.

“What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other,” Conway said as the Trump presidency marked its 50th day in office during the weekend. “You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways.”

Conway went on to say that the monitoring could be done with “microwaves that turn into cameras,” adding: “We know this is a fact of modern life.”

Conway did not offer any evidence to back up her claim. But her remarks are significant — and potentially explosive — because they come amid a request by the House Intelligence Committee for the White House to turn over any evidence by Monday that the phones at Trump Tower were tapped as part of what the president claims to be a secret plot by the Obama administration to monitor his campaign.

Conway had a rather combative interview with Chris Cuomo on New Day on Monday morning in which he asked her about the remarks and why Trump hasn’t revealed any more evidence of his claims.

“I’m not Inspector Gadget…”

Watch:

ON Good Morning America, Conway told George Stephanopoulos, “The answer is I don’t have any evidence [about Trump’s wiretapping claims] and I’m very happy that the House intelligence committee are investigating.”