Mike Pence Used Private Email for State Business as Indiana Governor, and Got Hacked

Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct state business while Governor of Indiana, according to the Indy Star:

Emails released to IndyStar in response to a public records request show Pence communicated via his personal AOL account with top advisers on topics ranging from security gates at the governor’s residence to the state’s response to terror attacks across the globe. In one email, Pence’s top state homeland security adviser relayed an update from the FBI regarding the arrests of several men on federal terror-related charges.

Cyber-security experts say the emails raise concerns about whether such sensitive information was adequately protected from hackers, given that personal accounts like Pence’s are typically less secure than government email accounts. In fact, Pence’s personal account was hacked last summer.

Too bad they couldn’t have trotted this info out during the so-called scandal over Hillary’s emails.