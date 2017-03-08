Police Seek Man in Anti-Gay Slashing and Stabbing Attack in Brooklyn: WATCH

Rachel Maddow: Details of Trump-Russia Dossier Keep Checking Out as its Author Reemerges from Hiding – WATCH

Police are seeking a man who shouted anti-gay slurs as he attacked two men with a cutting tool at a restaurant in Brooklyn, WPIX reports:

It happened inside Crown Fried Chicken on Fulton Street at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, was inside the chicken joint when a another man approached him from behind and showed him a cutting tool, police said. The stranger then slashed the victim on the left side of the face while making anti-gay remarks, according to police.

The attacker then turned on the other victim, a 24-year-old man, allegedly stabbing him in the right torso and slashing him in his right shoulder outside of the venue while making anti-gay comments, cops said.

Police released a surveillance photo of the attacker.

Watch: