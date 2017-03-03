Rattled Donald Trump Tries to Nail Chuck Schumer with Putin Photo, Fails Miserably

Donald Trump, clearly rattled by investigations into his administration’s contacts with Russia and the U.S. election, lashed out at Senator Chuck Schumer, who yesterday called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about his conversation with the Russian ambassador.

Trump tweeted a photo of Schumer with Putin, writing: “We should start an immediate investigation into @ SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!”

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

The photo was clearly one that Trump had spotted on Gateway Pundit, run by alt-right homocon Jim Hoft:

And Chuck Schumer tweeted back: “Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in ’03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team?”