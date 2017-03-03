Rattled Donald Trump Tries to Nail Chuck Schumer with Putin Photo, Fails Miserably

Donald Trump, clearly rattled by investigations into his administration’s contacts with Russia and the U.S. election, lashed out at Senator Chuck Schumer, who yesterday called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about his conversation with the Russian ambassador.
Trump tweeted a photo of Schumer with Putin, writing: “We should start an immediate investigation into
@SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!”
We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
The photo was clearly one that Trump had spotted on Gateway Pundit, run by alt-right homocon Jim Hoft:
Note: Trump's tweet comes directly from Gateway Pundit, https://t.co/iNxbuF2spO pic.twitter.com/3Uq6ArlIo9
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 3, 2017
And Chuck Schumer tweeted back: “Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in ’03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team?”
Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team? https://t.co/yXgw3U8tmQ
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017