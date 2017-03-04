Trump Accuses Obama of Wiretapping Trump Tower in Series of Paranoid, Hysterical Tweets

Franklin Graham’s Call for Boycott of Disney over Gay ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Character Goes Viral

Donald Trump accused President Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the election, ripping out a series of paranoid, hysterical tweets.

The tweets seemed timed to distract the media from investigations of his administration’s potentially treasonous contact with Russians prior to the U.S. election.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

The Washington Post reports:

Trump offered no citations nor did he point to any credible news report to back up his accusation, but he may have been referring to commentary on Breitbart and conservative talk radio suggesting that Obama and his administration used “police state” tactics last fall to monitor the Trump team. The Breitbart story, published Friday, has been circulating among White House officials, according to an administration official.

A spokesman for Obama did not immediately reply to a request for comment…

…Trump sent the tweets from Palm Beach, Fla., where he is vacationing this weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago estate. It has long been his practice to stir up new controversies to deflect attention from a damaging news cycle, such as the one in recent days about Sessions and Russia.