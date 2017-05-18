Ariana Grande’s Gay Brother Frankie Launches Music Career with ‘Queen’ – WATCH

Trump Cancels Trip to Israel’s Ancient Fortress After Being Told He Can’t Helicopter There

Frankie Grande, former Big Brother housemate and brother to pop star Ariana Grande, has released his first single “Queen”.

Grande told Billboard:

I’d been on Broadway twice. I was in Mamma Mia and then Rock of Ages. The last thing that I sang — eight shows a week — was rock. David Bowie has always been my vocal inspiration ever since I was a child. I was singing [sings Bowie’s “Magic Dance“] “dance, dance, dance magic dance…” I just wanted to be David Bowie so badly. I loved his love of make-up and glam. Oh my god, Labyrinth was the anthem to my life.

So rock — glam rock in specific — is naturally the thing I gravitated towards. And it’s naturally theatrical, so I think it works out. Glam rock always has a story to tell, and has that powerful voice with a little hint of libretto. I kind of just was myself, and a large part of myself has been trained for Broadway.

Watch: