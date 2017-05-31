Towleroad

BREAKING: Kathy Griffin Loses CNN New Year’s Eve Gig Over Trump Beheading Photo

by Andy Towle
May 31, 2017 | 1:55pm

CNN has fired Kathy Griffin from its New Year’s Eve coverage over the photo shoot in which she was depicted holding Trump’s severed head.

Griffin’s friend and New Year’s Eve co-host Anderson Cooper denounced the photo in a tweet on Tuesday night:

Griffin apologized in a video posted to social media on Tuesday evening:

“I sincerely apologize…I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I asked your forgiveness. Taking down the image. Gonna ask the photographer to take down the image. And I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong.”



