Kathy Griffin: ‘I Went Too Far’ with Trump Beheading Photo. ‘I Beg for Your Forgiveness’ – WATCH

Kathy Griffin begged for the public’s forgiveness on Tuesday night hours after TMZ published a photo of Griffin holding the bloodied head of Donald Trump.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Said Griffin: “I sincerely apologize…I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I asked your forgiveness. Taking down the image. Gonna ask the photographer to take down the image. And I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong.”