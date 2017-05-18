Blue Jays’ Kevin Pillar Calls Atlanta Braves Pitcher a ‘Fag’ After Striking Out: WATCH

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar called Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte a “fag” from home plate after Motte struck him out during the seventh inning during Wednesday’s game.
Wrote CBS Sports: “You didn’t have to be a professional lip reader to see that Pillar appeared to say the six-letter gay slur that starts with the letter ‘f.'”
Pillar responded to questions about the slur following last night’s game:
“It was immature. It was stupid. It was uncalled for. It’s part of the game. It’s…I’m a competitive guy. You know, heat of the moment. Obviously I’m going to do whatever I need to do to reach out and apologize. He didn’t do anything wrong. It was on me.”
Watch:
Major League Baseball is investigating the slur.
UPDATES:
— Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) May 18, 2017
Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/ASZuzUM6RM
— Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 18, 2017