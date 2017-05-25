Mariah Carey Pays Tribute to Gay Manchester Bombing Victim Who Idolized Her

Yesterday we reported on gay journalist and PR manager Martyn Hett, who became the 10th named victim in the Manchester bombing. Apparently Hett was also a huge Mariah Carey fan and had met Carey, a moment he described in a YouTube video as “the best day in my entire life:”

Today, Carey paid tribute to Hett on Instagram, writing: “Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC 💔❤