H.R. McMaster: Trump ‘Wasn’t Even Aware of Where Information Came from’ That He Shared with Russians – WATCH

by Andy Towle
May 16, 2017 | 12:44pm

H.R. McMaster

At today’s press briefing, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster closed with the revelations that “the President wasn’t even aware of where this information came from” that he shared. “He wasn’t briefed on the source or method of the information.”

The statement resonates because Trump has stated in the past that he doesn’t need daily intelligence briefings because “I’m, like, a smart person.”

Watch:



