Mississippi Man Gets 49 Years for Hate Crime Killing of Transgender Teen

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, who said last night that the Washington Post report that Trump shared highly classified intel with the Russian foreign minister was false, is holding a press conference at 11:30 am today.

McMaster’s statement was proven false this morning by Trump himself, who admitted he shared classified info and had the right to do so.