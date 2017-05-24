Morrissey Attacks UK Prime Minister, London Mayor, and Queen Elizabeth After Manchester Bombing

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey blasted UK Prime Minister Theresa May, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, and (his more frequent target) Queen Elizabeth in a xenophobic Facebook post following the Manchester bombing.

Wrote Morrissey:

Celebrating my birthday in Manchester as news of the Manchester Arena bomb broke. The anger is monumental.

For what reason will this ever stop?

Theresa May says such attacks “will not break us”, but her own life is lived in a bullet-proof bubble, and she evidently does not need to identify any young people today in Manchester morgues. Also, “will not break us” means that the tragedy will not break her, or her policies on immigration. The young people of Manchester are already broken – thanks all the same, Theresa. Sadiq Khan says “London is united with Manchester”, but he does not condemn Islamic State – who have claimed responsibility for the bomb. The Queen receives absurd praise for her ‘strong words’ against the attack, yet she does not cancel today’s garden party at Buckingham Palace – for which no criticism is allowed in the Britain of free press. Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says the attack is the work of an “extremist”. An extreme what? An extreme rabbit?

In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private. Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims. How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections.

Morrissey

23 May 2017.

Alt-right homocon troll Milo Yiannopoulos was one of a crowd which agreed with Morrissey’s post, commenting “Amen.”

Morrissey’s last stint in the headlines took place last October, when he cheered the Brexit vote, calling it “magnificent.”