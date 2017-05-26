Equality March, Alabama, Trump’s NATO Fail, Derek Hough, April Ryan, Nick Jonas: HOT LINKS

NATIONAL EQUALITY MARCH. Route announced: “The LGBT march on Washington scheduled for Sunday, June 11, which is officially called the Equality March for Unity and Pride, will travel in front of the White House before heading south on 15th Street, N.W. to Constitution Avenue and end on the National Mall at 7th Street, N.W. Organizers for the first time disclosed the route of the march and made an appeal for donations to help pay for what they say will be an historic demonstration for LGBT equality and diversity in a statement released to the Washington Blade.”

NOBEL PRIZE WINNER BERNARD LOWN. Trump angled for Russian appointments in the ’80s: “Lown, now 95 and retired in Newton, Massachusetts, tells The Hollywood Reporter that Trump sought and secured a meeting with him in 1986 to solicit information about Mikhail Gorbachev. (Gorbachev had become the USSR’s head of state — and met with Lown — the year before.) During this meeting, Lown says, the fast-rising businessman disclosed that he would be reaching out to then-president Ronald Reagan to try to secure an official post to the USSR in order to negotiate a nuclear disarmament deal on behalf of the United States, a job for which Trump felt he was the only one fit.

ALABAMA. Governor signs bill protecting Confederate monuments: “Signed this week by Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, it clamps down how whether people can move or change monuments in the state. No mention of the Confederacy is made in the law, but critics say it is meant to help glorify the South’s problematic past.”

NYT. Trump’s NATO speech was a big FAIL: “What possesses him to treat America’s allies so badly? The NATO nations are mostly democracies with vibrant free markets that have helped America keep enemies at bay, including in Afghanistan. The question is made all the more pressing in view of Mr. Trump’s enthusiastic embrace of countless autocrats, among them Vladimir Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia, where he just paid a deferential visit and assured Sunni Arab leaders that “we are not here to lecture” despite their abominable records on human rights.”

APRIL RYAN. “I felt so bad for Sean” Spicer.

OH, HOORAY. Guess who’s coming back to television?

REMEMBER I TOLD YOU. Nick Jonas releases new single.

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR. Derek Hough tears his shirt off at the top.

SWEAR OFF. Kevin Spacey vs Gordon Ramsey.

SLOW HANDS. Niall Horan covers Billboard.

Niall Horan braces for stardom outside One Direction with advice from Justin Bieber #NiallOnBillboard https://t.co/dBgTObByr4 pic.twitter.com/46ZwhNbGNE — billboard (@billboard) May 25, 2017

FRIDAY FLASH. Erick Chuan Lim.

