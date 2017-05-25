Jeff Sessions Failed to Disclose Meetings with Russians in Security Clearance Application

Ben & Jerry’s Bans Orders of 2 Scoops of the Same Flavor in Gay Marriage Protest

Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose meetings with Russian officials, in his security clearance application, CNN reports:

Sessions, who met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at least two times last year, didn’t note those interactions on the form, which requires him to list “any contact” he or his family had with a “foreign government” or its “representatives” over the past seven years, officials said.

The new information from the Justice Department is the latest example of Sessions failing to disclose contacts he had with Russian officials. He has come under withering criticism from Democrats following revelations that he did not disclose the same contacts with Kislyak during his Senate confirmation hearings earlier this year.

Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), the top Dem on the House Judiciary Committee has called for an investigation into Sessions:

“In the face of an ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign’s contact with the Russian government –– an investigation from which Mr. Sessions is recused because of his failure to disclose similar contacts –– the Attorney General’s decision to omit this information from his security clearance application demands the House Judiciary Committee’s careful review,” Conyers said in a statement.

Conyers is pressing Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) for immediate hearing on the matter. Sessions, a former Alabama senator who was the first upper-chamber lawmaker to endorse President Trump last year, has been a controversial figure in the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into potential collusion between Russia and Trump’s campaign.