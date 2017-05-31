‘Squatty Potty’ Flushes Kathy Griffin Over Trump Beheading Photo

Utah-based Squatty Potty is dumping Kathy Griffin over the photo shoot in which she was depicted holding Trump’s severed head.

Said Squatty Potty CEO Bobby Edwards in a statement posted to social media:

"We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared. It was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for. In response, Squatty Potty has suspended its ad campaign featuring Ms. Griffin."

Griffin apologized in a video posted to social media on Tuesday evening:

“I sincerely apologize…I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I asked your forgiveness. Taking down the image. Gonna ask the photographer to take down the image. And I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong.”