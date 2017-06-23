Some Gay Men are Spending Thousands on Anal Botox to Enjoy Bottoming Again: Surgeon

Gay men are spending up to $25,000 on anal botox and other cosmetic procedures on their bottoms including “anal rejuvenation and bleaching services” along with treatments for “hemorrhoids, skin tags and polyps,” Moneyish reports.

One patient interviewed told Moneyish that he has spent $70K to correct a botched surgery down there (“like Freddie Krueger performed it”) but in the process discovered the fountain of anal youth:

He also got Botox injections to release the muscles around his anus so that he can enjoy bottom sex once more.

“It sounds crazy. People laugh, and they ask, ‘Does your butthole look younger now?’” he said. “It probably does! But seriously, I identify with my sexuality very strongly, and I couldn’t receive anal sex for seven years. That was a big issue for me.”

So the butt Botox, years of surgery and $70K tab were worth it when he was finally able to have bottom sex again recently.

“How does it feel? Whoo-hoo! Yes! It was a victory,” he said. “And the guy was like, ‘Wow, you have a beautiful butthole,’ which just made me feel so good. This is all I wanted, from the beginning – for this tiny little thing to look beautiful.”

There are some drawbacks, according to the article:

There are “one to two days of really not liking me, especially when it’s time to go to the bathroom,” said Dr. Goldstein, noting his patients take pain medication, numbing lotions and suppositories so they can do their business. You can expect a good two weeks of bathroom discomfort. And forget about sex – bottoming at least – for three months.

Photo: Yogurt burst cheerios by Seanbutter is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.