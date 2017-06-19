Towleroad

Here’s Megyn Kelly’s Controversial Alex Jones Interview, Which She’s Now Getting Praised For: WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 19, 2017 | 7:28am

Megyn Kelly’s NBC News interview with conspiracy theorist and Trump buddy Alex Jones aired last night, and while it was trashed last week for offering Jones a national platform, it turned out to be tougher  on Jones than folks thought it would be.

It received praise from fellow journalist, as The Hill and Mediaite noted:

The NYT adds its own praise, reporting:

Ms. Kelly’s solemn and scolding tone — “That doesn’t excuse what you did and said about Newtown,” she told Mr. Jones at one point as he tried to explain his views on Sandy Hook — may placate some who objected when the former Fox News anchor announced her feature on Mr. Jones.

Media Matters, the liberal advocacy site that had raised alarms about NBC’s decision to cover Mr. Jones, called the segment “a well-edited investigation of the dangers posed by an unstable megalomaniac with millions of loyal fans.”

As Kelly notes in the interview, Jones has called the Sandy Hook massacre a “total hoax”

Watch:



