Patti LuPone Explains Why She Won’t Perform for Trump: ‘Because I Hate the Motherf***er’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 15, 2017 | 10:44am

On the red carpet at this year’s Tony Awards, Patti LuPone told a Variety reporter that she hopes Donald Trump never makes a trip to Broadway to see her in War Paint.

“Because I won’t perform if he does,” she said.

“Tell me why,” begged the reporter.

“Because I hate the motherf***er. How’s that?”

Watch:

LuPone does not mince words.

She recently told Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen what she thought of Madonna’s performance in the film adaptation of Evita, a role she originated on Broadway.

“I was on the treadmill when MTV used to have videos, and I saw, I believe it was  “Buenos Aires”, and I thought it was a piece of sh-t.”



