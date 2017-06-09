Scissor Sisters and MNDR Release New Track ‘Swerlk’ as Pulse Shooting Anniversary Approaches: WATCH

Scissor Sisters and MNDR today released “Swerlk”, a new track to benefit Pulse Nightclub victims. The anniversary of the horrific tragedy is just a few days from now. The track is the Scissor Sisters’ first new music in five years.

Proceeds go to Contigo Fund, which emerged from the Pulse mass shooting and offers financial support to organizations working to heal, educate and empower LGBTQ and Latinx individuals, immigrants and people of color, as well as those working to end all forms of bigotry in Central Florida.

HuffPost reports:

“MNDR and I were talking about how we wouldn’t exist without the culture around the clubs and the bars and the kind of escapes they provided and complete support system for what we were both doing when we started our projects,” Babydaddy told HuffPost. “So it was this sort of, ‘we’re not just supportive but also in debt to this culture.’

This guiding mentality is at the heart of “SWERLK,” with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward the Contigo Fund ― a grassroots organization born out of the Pulse Massacre and dedicated to supporting and empowering the LGBTQ and Latinx communities in the Central Florida area.

“I think this is something that MNDR and I both discussed ― the way to honor what happened and the way to deal with it,” Babydaddy added. “While being somber was a completely valid reaction to what happened, I think the most important way for us to kind of fight back and keep the spirit alive was to actually dig deeper into the spirt of what that whole scene, that community is. So, for us, that idea [consisted] of making something that hopefully people want to go out and play in the clubs and have fun with experience.”

Listen to the track above: