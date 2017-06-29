Unhinged Donald Trump Tweet Slams Mika Brzezinski for ‘Bleeding Badly from a Face-Lift’

Senate Democrats Blast Betsy DeVos Campaign to Undermine Protections for LGBT Students

Donald Trump shot off a pair of tweets on Thursday morning complaining about how Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski speak about him, and slammed Brzezinski for her looks.

Tweeted Trump:

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came…..to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

