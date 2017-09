Graphic artist and illustrator Silverjow specializes in idealized depictions of the male physique but he’s getting some recent attention for a series of characterizations based on Snow White’s 7 dwarfs.

Here are a few more reasons to whistle while you work.

Grumpy:

Hunky Grumpy 6 more to go, which one you guys wanted to see next? #grumpy #7dwarfs A post shared by Silverjow's art (@silverjow) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Doc:

Beefy Doc #doc #7dwarfs A post shared by Silverjow's art (@silverjow) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

Dopey:

Dopey #7dwarfs A post shared by Silverjow's art (@silverjow) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

Sneezy:

Sneezy! #7dwarfs patreon.com/silverjow A post shared by Silverjow's art (@silverjow) on May 20, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

Bashful:

Bashful! #7drawfs A post shared by Silverjow's art (@silverjow) on Jul 2, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

Sleepy:

Sleepy! #7drawfs A post shared by Silverjow's art (@silverjow) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Happy:

Happy! #sevendwarfs A post shared by Silverjow's art (@silverjow) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

