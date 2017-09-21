‘KB Home’ Slashes CEO’s Bonus for Homophobic, Misogynistic Tirade at Kathy Griffin

Jeffrey Mezger, the CEO of KB Home, one of the largest homebuilding companies in the country, was recorded on tape this week calling actress and comedienne Kathy Griffin a “c**t” and a “bald faced d**e.”

The company has slashed his bonus, CBS News reports:

KB Home (KBH) chief executive Jeffrey Mezger will see his annual bonus reduced by 25 percent after unleashing a tirade-laden rant at comedian Kathy Griffin, his Los Angeles neighbor….

KB Home, which is known for building high-end homes that can cost upwards of $2 million each, said in a regulatory filing Mezger’s behavior was “unacceptable and a negative reflection” on the company. It warned that Mezger would be fired if there was another similar incident.

It’s unclear what the dollar amount is of Mezger’s bonus, but in 2014 it was $125,000.