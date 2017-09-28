That Painful Moment You Realize There are Three of You in the Relationship: SHORT FILM

Kyle Krieger’s first short film “Boyfriend” takes on a dating scenario we hope you never have to experience.

Writes Krieger:

“I recently teamed up with a few of my best friends to create this short film for my application to film school. This is my first attempt at directing a film and I really loved the process so much. I learned a lot about storytelling….When single, I have often encountered partners or friends or people who I was interested in who led me on and entertained my company without disclosing their honest intentions right away….A part of me understands why they would do that. I too have been in a relationship and was attracted at the newness and flirtation of a new acquaintance. Especially if my relationship was in a downturn or going through a rough patch. This film is just a glimpse into those emotions and that process.”

Watch: