Sheriff’s Deputy Tells Students ‘Faggots Will Burn in Hell’ as Gay Teen Boards Bus He is Driving

An off-duty West Virginia deputy announced “faggots burn in hell” when a gay high school student boarded the bus he was driving.

Clay County sheriff’s deputy Robert Belt allegedly made the comments on September 5th over the bus intercom, according to a Facebook post by the Nelson County (West Virginia) Democratic Organization.

According to witnesses, Belt said:

“No faggot activity will be permitted on this bus. In my Bible it states that ‘faggots will burn in hell,’ and I will not condone it.”

A concerned parent who heard the comments reported Belt to the school principal who then notified the director of transportation.

Joe Paxton, superintendent of Clay County schools, said:

“All of our employees are expected to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of our students.

“As the Employee Code of Conduct mandates, the school system expects all of our employees to exhibit professional behavior by showing positive examples of communication, fairness, and language. Also, as required in the Code of Conduct, the school system expects all of our employees to maintain a safe and healthy environment, free from harassment, intimidation, bullying, and free from bias and discrimination.”

Belt was named in a civil rights case eight years ago. Raw Story reports:

A Clay County man accused Belt of engaging in a harassment campaign after he asked the deputy to remove his boots when he came to pick up some items belonging to a mutual relative.

“‘F*ck you and your white carpet,’” Belt told the man, according to the federal civil rights suit.

The suit claims Belt then beat the man with a flashlight, and he says the deputy unlawfully stopped him multiple times and physically assaulted him over a period of months.

Belt continues to drive a school bus part-time while working full-time as a deputy. In 2016, he ran unsuccessfully for Clay County sheriff last year