RuPaul Gives Thanks After Second Consecutive Emmy Win: WATCH

After Joking About Damage Caused by Irma, Milo Yiannopoulos Says Storm Destroyed His House

RuPaul’s Drag Race, which just finished its ninth season, took home three Emmy Awards over the weekend.

RuPaul won an Emmy for the second year in a row for “Outstanding Host of a Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program” and the show won for “Outstanding Costumes” and “Picture Editing”.

RuPaul took a moment to record a thank you from RuPaul’s DragCon, the massive drag convention which took place over the weekend at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

Watch:

Also of note at the Emmys, a Drag King.

Melissa McCarthy took home a well-deserved Emmy for guest actress on a comedy series for her portrayal of Sean Spicer on SNL.