RuPaul Gives Thanks After Second Consecutive Emmy Win: WATCH

RuPaul’s Drag Race, which just finished its ninth season, took home three Emmy Awards over the weekend.
RuPaul won an Emmy for the second year in a row for “Outstanding Host of a Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program” and the show won for “Outstanding Costumes” and “Picture Editing”.
RuPaul took a moment to record a thank you from RuPaul’s DragCon, the massive drag convention which took place over the weekend at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.
Watch:
Mama's thankful 🙏 @RuPaul #Emmys pic.twitter.com/lIZ8DNrY0c
Also of note at the Emmys, a Drag King.
Melissa McCarthy took home a well-deserved Emmy for guest actress on a comedy series for her portrayal of Sean Spicer on SNL.