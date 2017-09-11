Towleroad

RuPaul Gives Thanks After Second Consecutive Emmy Win: WATCH

by Andy Towle
September 11, 2017 | 5:44pm

rupaul emmys

RuPaul’s Drag Race, which just finished its ninth season, took home three Emmy Awards over the weekend.

RuPaul won an Emmy for the second year in a row for “Outstanding Host of a Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program” and the show won for “Outstanding Costumes” and “Picture Editing”.

RuPaul took a moment to record a thank you from RuPaul’s DragCon, the massive drag convention which took place over the weekend at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

Watch:

Also of note at the Emmys, a Drag King.

Melissa McCarthy took home a well-deserved Emmy for guest actress on a comedy series for her portrayal of Sean Spicer on SNL.



