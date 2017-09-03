‘Carol,’ ‘La La Land’, ‘Kiki’, and Everything Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO This Month: FULL LIST

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Carol, Kiki and La La Land.
Who the F**k is that Guy (2017), available on Netflix Sept. 1
Get the behind-the-scenes story of Michael Alago, the gay, Puerto Rican A&R exec and music superfan that helped bring Metallica to the mainstream in this charming, modest doc.
Fried Green Tomatoes, available on HBO Sept. 1
From the Dixie Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl” to Practical Magic, there’s something cathartic about seeing a no-good straight guy get his comeuppance. That’s part of the queer appeal of this 1991 female buddy flick, but it’s certainly not all of it. Unlike the movie adaptation, in the original novel, main characters Idgie and Ruth had a much more explicit same-sex romance.
The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993), available on Hulu Sept. 1
From the divine Miss Anjelica Huston to the iconic Wednesday Addams to the always welcome Joan Cusack, the Addams Family films are campy classics.
Duane Michals: The Man Who Invented Himself (2014), available on Amazon Sept. 1
Get to know visionary portrait photographer Duane Michals in this documentary. One of Michaels’ most well-known series, “Chance Meeting,” depicts two men cruising in an alley.
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008), available on HBO Sept. 1
Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda return for the first (and far superior) film follow-up of the beloved television series. It’s still not great, but it’s got a fun closet montage, Jennifer Hudson and a full-frontal shot of hunky French actor Gilles Marini.
Batman Returns (1992), available on Hulu Sept. 1
Considering the recent crush of superhero blockbusters, they certainly don’t make anti-heroes like Batman Returns’ Selina Kyle anymore. Forget Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer is the ultimate big-screen Catwoman. (The less said about Halle Berry, the better.) She’s the comic book character that launched 1,000 little gay boys in the ‘90s, for sure.
La La Land (2016), available on HBO Sept. 16.
It certainly wasn’t as good as Moonlight, but it was fine. Don’t @ me.
Carol (2015), available on Netflix Sept. 20
Todd Haynes’ critically-acclaimed meditation on forbidden romance between two women in the 1950s pulsates with style and sexuality, thanks to the electric on-screen magnetism of star Cate Blanchett. Based on Patricia Highsmith’s The Price of Salt, the drama has spawned a passionate internet fanbase known as the “Cult of Carol.”
Kiki (2016), available on Hulu Sept. 22
A spiritual successor to Paris Is Burning, this look at contemporary ballroom culture in NYC surges with passion, performance and an urgent political message.
All films coming to Netflix
All films coming to Amazon
All films coming to Hulu
All films coming to HBO
