‘Carol,’ ‘La La Land’, ‘Kiki’, and Everything Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO This Month: FULL LIST

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Carol, Kiki and La La Land.

Who the F**k is that Guy (2017), available on Netflix Sept. 1

Get the behind-the-scenes story of Michael Alago, the gay, Puerto Rican A&R exec and music superfan that helped bring Metallica to the mainstream in this charming, modest doc.

Fried Green Tomatoes, available on HBO Sept. 1

From the Dixie Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl” to Practical Magic, there’s something cathartic about seeing a no-good straight guy get his comeuppance. That’s part of the queer appeal of this 1991 female buddy flick, but it’s certainly not all of it. Unlike the movie adaptation, in the original novel, main characters Idgie and Ruth had a much more explicit same-sex romance.

The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993), available on Hulu Sept. 1

From the divine Miss Anjelica Huston to the iconic Wednesday Addams to the always welcome Joan Cusack, the Addams Family films are campy classics.

Duane Michals: The Man Who Invented Himself (2014), available on Amazon Sept. 1

Get to know visionary portrait photographer Duane Michals in this documentary. One of Michaels’ most well-known series, “Chance Meeting,” depicts two men cruising in an alley.

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008), available on HBO Sept. 1

Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda return for the first (and far superior) film follow-up of the beloved television series. It’s still not great, but it’s got a fun closet montage, Jennifer Hudson and a full-frontal shot of hunky French actor Gilles Marini.

Batman Returns (1992), available on Hulu Sept. 1

Considering the recent crush of superhero blockbusters, they certainly don’t make anti-heroes like Batman Returns’ Selina Kyle anymore. Forget Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer is the ultimate big-screen Catwoman. (The less said about Halle Berry, the better.) She’s the comic book character that launched 1,000 little gay boys in the ‘90s, for sure.

La La Land (2016), available on HBO Sept. 16.

It certainly wasn’t as good as Moonlight, but it was fine. Don’t @ me.

Carol (2015), available on Netflix Sept. 20

Todd Haynes’ critically-acclaimed meditation on forbidden romance between two women in the 1950s pulsates with style and sexuality, thanks to the electric on-screen magnetism of star Cate Blanchett. Based on Patricia Highsmith’s The Price of Salt, the drama has spawned a passionate internet fanbase known as the “Cult of Carol.”

Kiki (2016), available on Hulu Sept. 22

A spiritual successor to Paris Is Burning, this look at contemporary ballroom culture in NYC surges with passion, performance and an urgent political message.

All films coming to Netflix

Available Sept. 1

Amores Perros

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

The Last Shaman

Little Evil

The Lost Brother

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface

The Rugrats Movie

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

The Secret Garden

She’s Gotta Have It

The Squid and the Whale

Who the F**k is that Guy

Available Sept. 2

Vincent N Roxxy

Available Sept. 4

Graduation

Available Sept. 5

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Available Sept. 6

A Good American

Hard Tide

Available Sept. 8

#realityhigh

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más

Available Sept. 11

The Forgotten

Available Sept. 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster

Available Sept. 13

Ghost of the Mountains

Available Sept. 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

Available Sept. 15

First They Killed My Father

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Rumble

Strong Island

Available Sept. 18

The Journey Is the Destination

Available Sept. 19

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Jerry Before Seinfeld

Love, Sweat and Tears

Available Sept. 20

Carol

Available Sept. 22

The Samaritan

Available September 23

Alien Arrival

Available Sept. 26

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Available Sept. 27

Absolutely Anything

Available Sept. 29

Gerald’s Game

Our Souls at Night

All films coming to Amazon

Available Sept. 1

American Loser

American Ruling Class

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird

Autopsy

Best Seller

Bio-Dome

Blood Car

Boy

Breathing

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations

Calloused Hands

Carrie

Charlotte Rampling: The Look

Clip

Computer Chess

Dark Ride

Dead Weight

Dirty Dancing

Disturbing Behavior

Double Headed Eagle

Double Take

Down to Earth

Duane Michaels: The Man Who Invented Himself

Dying Breed

Free Radicals

Ganja & Hess

Gogol Bordello: Non Stop

Hippie Masala

Holes in My Shoes

Huff

In the Land of the Deaf

Indecent Proposal

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

Khodorkovsky

Kingdom of Shadows

Korkoro

La Maison de la Radio

Lars and the Real Girl

Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling

Look Both Ways

Man About Town

Manuscripts Don’t Burn

Meditate and Destroy

Mistress

Mr. X

Music From the Big House

Nollywood Babylon

Offspring

Primitive London

Princess Kaiulani

Pumpkinhead

Red Garters

River’s Edge

Sacred Flesh

Sacrifice

Schoolgirl Hitchhikers

Sleepover

Successive Slidings of Pleasure

Switchback

The Black Stallion

The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance

The Cove

The Cup

The Dark Half

The Fairy

The Giants

The Golden Child

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Last Godfather

The New Public

The Object of Beauty

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Revisionaries

The Search for One Eyed Jimmy

The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine

The Workshop

This Ain’t No Mouse Music

Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia

Vanishing Waves

Videocracy

Virgin Among the Living Dead

Virgin Witch

Web Junkie

Wedding Crashers

When I Saw You

Wide Awake

With One Voice

Ben-Hur

Available Sept. 2

The Hunter’s Prayer

Available Sept. 7

Tubelight

The Magnificent Seven

Available Sept. 9

Meri Pyaari Bindu

All films coming to Hulu

Available September 1

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

The Addams Family

Akeelah and the Bee

American Loser

An Inconvenient Truth

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird

Autopsy

Barnyard

Batman

Batman Returns

Best Seller

Bio-Dome

The Black Stallion

The Blue Lagoon

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations

Carrie (1976)

Contact

The Cove

The Cup

Dances With Wolves

Dare Not Walk Alone

The Dark Half

Disturbing Behavior

Dead Hands Dig Deep

Defiance

Down to Earth

Dr. Strange

Dying Breed

Eternity: The Movie

Fools Rush In

Fright Night (2011)

The Golden Child

Gridiron Heroes

Harriet the Spy

History of Jazz: Oxygen for the Ears

Hitch

Home Sweet Hell

Indecent Proposal

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

The Invincible Iron Man

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

Kill Me, Deadly

L.A. Twister

Lars and the Real Girl

Last Chance Harvey

The Last Godfather

The Levenger Tapes

The Loved Ones

Mad Hot Ballroom

Man About Town

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Mistress

The Monster Squad

My Girl

My Girl 2

Nacho Libre

The Neverending Story

The Object of Beauty

Offspring

Ordinary People

Outbreak

The Pelican Brief

Planet Hulk

Poseidon

Princess Kaiulani

Pumpkinhead

The Rage – Carrie 2

Red Garters

Remember the Goal

Return to the Blue Lagoon

River’s Edge

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2

Sanctuary

Secretary

Shooter

The Silence of the Lambs

Silent Hill

Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists

Sleepover

Spring Broke

Something to Talk About

Stomp the Yard

Surfer, Dude

Switchback

Tiger Raid

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Ultimate Avengers: The Movie

Ultimate Avengers 2

Ultraviolet

Walking Tall

You Got Served

You Got Served: Beat the World

Available Sept. 2

Ben-Hur

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Available Sept. 3

The Eye

Available Sept. 5

The Emperor’s New Groove

Insatiable: The Homaro Cantu Story

Lilo & Stitch

The Lodge

Returning Citizens

Survivor

Available Sept. 6

Crash (2005)

Available Sept. 7

Burden

Available Sept. 9

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Available Sept. 12

Filth

Available Sept. 13

Anomaly

Once Upon a Time in Shanghai

Available Sept. 14

Robo-Dog: Airborne

Available Sept. 15

An American Werewolf in London

Child of God

Endless Love

The Lookalike

The Road Within

Skating to New York

The Thaw

These Final Hours

The Women of Brewster Place

Available Sept. 16

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail

Available Sept. 19

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty

Available Sept. 20

Pirates

Available Sept. 21

The Commune

Food Evolution

Available Sept. 22

Interview With a Hitman

Kiki

Killers

McCanick

Sword of Vengeance

Vengeance of an Assassin

Available Sept. 25

The Double

Available Sept. 27

The ABC’s of Death

Frankie & Alice

Hammer of the Gods

I Saw the Devil

Kiss of the Damned

Let the Right One In

Splinter

Survival of the Dead

V/H/S

V/H/S 2

Available Sept. 28

Dance Flick

Available Sept. 30

The Evil in Us

Once Upon a Time in Venice

All films coming to HBO

Available Sept. 1

Traders

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

The Amityville Horror

Austin Powers the Spy Who Shagged Me

Body of Lies

The Crew

Dumb and Dumber

The Express

Fantastic Voyage

Fried Green Tomatoes (Director’s Cut)

Halloween: Resurrection

Head of State

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How High

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Keeping the Faith

Maximum Overdrive

My Sister’s Keeper

Scarface

Scent of a Woman

Sea of Love

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stick It

Tron

Available Sept. 2

A Monster Calls

Available Sept. 9

Hidden Figures

Available Sept. 16

La La Land

Available Sept. 23

Assassin’s Creed

Available Sept. 30

Why Him?